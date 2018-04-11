Pinocchio awards: Who's the biggest liar of them all?

Liar liar, pants on fire

The infamous taunt lives in the minds of many – or does it?

What are the consequences of lying today? A scolding? A spanking? Hellfire? Not anymore.

Scolding (not to be confused with abusive berating) is seen as damaging the emerging psyche. #HerTruth is the new reality, a realm in which what-I-felt oftentimes belies the reality – sorry for swearing – that what actually has happened is not an act of the imagination, but memory.

Even when sketchy situations are entered into and later regretted, coloring in the gory details with shades of “not my fault” doesn’t alter the actual truth. It doesn’t help the victim to grow or learn how to stop the assault on their own free will. Avoiding the occasion of one’s falls goes far in eliminating repeat offenses. But who wants to take responsibility?

As for spanking … well, any corporal punishment – formerly used as an incentive to stay on the straight and narrow – is strictly verboten. Even the genius of “time out” could be considered cruel and unusual punishment as isolation can be viewed as marginalizing. Being accepted “as is” is the proper mode to form grounded citizens who feel empowered and confident – forget the Millennial fail rate.

So, what’s left to inhibit that lovely misuse of language and free will that humans still possess despite all the bogus press?

Hell is now being obfuscated, not by giddy youths in hot pursuit of whatever trips their trigger at any given moment, but by those tasked with leadership. Blind leading the blind much?

Too much, yes.

Check out the following clip to get the argument on how illegal immigration isn’t really illegal and how reporting the realities of what the United States does for those who respect her laws is unnecessary:

Of special note is the statement: “The Bishops are not running immigrants across the border,” at the 4:50 mark. Technically true; but in spirit, false. Prelates aren’t driving the physical buses – yet – but they are certainly driving the business. And, as Lou Dobbs accurately observed in a riot rebuttal at the 6:46 mark, the pro-illegal immigration representative is a Jesuit which explains why he apparently felt no compunction to answer a single question posed to him.

So what’s the trickle down from the Vatican? Certainly not the defense of the Catholic Faith.

PJ Media reports: “Even Jesus acknowledged that Caesar is to be given deference in matters of state. The government has certain responsibilities which may not jive with Christian charity, and frankly, should not. This republic was not formed to do good but to resist tyranny and protect its inhabitants. That’s it. This country was supposed to be a place where people could freely practice their religion and live their lives unmolested by overreaching governments, safe from foreign invaders. Our government’s main and most important job is to see to the security of this nation. There is no other way to do that except to have secure borders. The security of the border trumps the humanitarian desires of the church.”

The Catholic Church supports the rights given to the state to do its duty. Check out the line items from her catechism:

1909 Finally, the common good requires peace, that is, the stability and security of a just order. It presupposes that authority should ensure by morally acceptable means the security of society and its members. It is the basis of the right to legitimate personal and collective defense. 1914 Participation is achieved first of all by taking charge of the areas for which one assumes personal responsibility: by the care taken for the education of his family, by conscientious work, and so forth, man participates in the good of others and of society.31

Even more telling, or thoroughly instructive is the following about the truth, not his, not hers contained in teaching #2241:

Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the immigrants’ duties toward their country of adoption. Immigrants are obliged to respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic burdens.

Hello? Is anybody reading or doing their homework in Rome? Well, yes, but with the purpose of pulling a fast one.

Truth is, securing one’s society is a duty. An obligation given by God. Individual participation in the general wellbeing is achieved when people attend to their personal sphere of responsibility: caring for their families – not an ambiguous body created out of political interest, but those in their own home – by teaching truthfully and working diligently for their support. And, immigrants have a duty, too. Who’d a thought?

Liar, liar, pants on fire. And far more than that for Hell is real. Jesus said so. And so does the Catholic Church, despite what those in the driver’s seat would have others believe.

Ten of the biggest lies in history

Get your popcorn ready and check out ten of the biggest whoppers in history in the clip below:

Not sure if we can overcome the shocker about Paul Revere.

“The regulars are coming, the regulars are coming,” doesn’t have quite the same ring as the British, but hey, it’s catchy.

Cute little liars – yes and no

Lying is a human failing, a temptation, something everyone (if they’re honest with themselves) has grappled with in that creative space between doing what they know they should and doing what they hope might alleviate unwanted consequences.

Check out tomorrow’s world leaders as they vie for their own Pinocchio award:

No wonder grown-up adherents to the same techniques think they’re still cute when they obfuscate, distract, deviate from the truth and annihilate reality as if that is the only evil in the world. To say anything else is a form of ageism – old liars should be considered cute, too!

Thankfully, little Malachi at the 1.17 mark is being tagged for lying, not gender reassignment for putting on his grandma’s lipstick.

But that’s another column.