(CNS News) Don’t let a dog be put to death, adopt it, the president of the nation’s largest abortion provider suggested Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards made the pitch on Twitter, employing the #AdoptDontShop hashtag advocating dog adoption over pet store purchases. Adopting (or, “rescuing” a dog from a shelter) would save its life.

Ironically, Planned Parenthood performs 113 abortions for every adoption referral it provides, NewsBusters reports.