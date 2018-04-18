Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A team of engineers were required to measure the height of a flag pole. They only had a measuring tape, and were getting quite frustrated trying to keep the tape along the pole.

It kept falling down.

A mathematician comes along, learns of their problem and proceeds to remove the pole from the ground and measure it easily.

When he leaves, one engineer says to the other: “Just like a mathematician! We need to know the height, and he gives us the length!”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.