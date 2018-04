(WSB Radio) A woman shot a hatchet-wielding would-be robber when he confronted her in a parking lot Friday night, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, walked up to the woman and demanded her keys as she got into her car around 8:40 p.m., according to KOLD. Instead of her keys, she grabbed her handgun and told him to leave, according to KVOA.

When he raised his hand with the hatchet, she shot him.