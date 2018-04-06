'Political correctness' led to London murders overtaking NYC

Political correctness has directly led to London overtaking New York City in murders over the past two months, contends British politician Nigel Farage, who advocates bringing back a policy of “stop and search.”

“The problem is that many of the areas in which these crimes are happening are areas with very high immigration rates,” Farage told the Fox Business Channel’s Stuart Varney Thursday.

“Everyone is scared of the police and the authorities being called racist, so we’ve taken our foot off the pedal.”

Police previously were allowed to stop people at will to see whether they were carrying knives, noted Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party from 2006 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2016.

He said Mayor Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, is asking the U.K. government for more money for police instead of “working with London’s Metropolitan police to make sure we are policing those bad districts, doing it properly.”

“Remarkably, this mayor of London has not visited a single one of the crime scenes. He has not met any of the bereaved families, and he’s simply burying his head in the sand,” said Farage, who has been a member of the European Parliament since 1999,

The British capital recorded 37 homicides in February and March compared to 32 in New York City, which are comparable in size.

On Thursday alone, six teens were stabbed in London in just over 90 minutes after a man was knifed at lunchtime, the London Sun reported.

Most of the murder victims in London over the past year, where guns are tightly restricted, were stabbed to death with knives.

Last year, London recorded an astonishing 70 percent increase in youth homicide over the previous year. Homicide overall was up 27 percent. Incidents of rape rose 18 percent, knife crime 31 percent and gun crime 16 percent.

Political correctness has been blamed for the “biggest child protection scandal in U.K. history,” in which child sexual abuse by Pakistani immigrants in the northern English town of Rotherham continued virtually unchallenged by legal authorities for two decades. One Labour Party member of Parliament attributed it to “not wanting to rock the multicultural community boat.”

More than 1,500 people may have been abused by the “grooming gangs” in Rotherham, according to government officials.

A British Muslim who founded the counter-extremist think tank Quilliam Foundation, said on his London-based LBC radio show last year that Muslims in the U.K. are not integrating well, and it doesn’t serve them or the country to ignore the “huge problem” for fear of being labeled racist or xenophobic.

He also cited problems with employment, education and high prison rates.

“The problem we’ve had in this country is that for so long we’ve been pretty paralyzed from being able to speak about it,” he said.

“Those who have spoken about integration, those who have questioned the multiculturalism policies of the 90s have been usually tarnished, by either being racists, or bigots, or xenophobes, and the truth is that the very communities that those people, who are using words, who are deploying words such as racists, bigots, and xenophobes, are the very communities they were trying to defend, minority communities.”

‘War-zone hospital’

The lead surgeon at a hospital in immigrant-majority East London said Thursday that hospitals in the city resemble those in a war zone, Breitbart News reported.

Dr. Mark Griffiths of Barts Health NHS Trust told the “Today” program on BBC Radio 4 that knife and gun wounds had moved from a “niche” part of his job to a substantial part of his daily workload.

“Some of my military colleagues have described their practice here as similar to being at Bastion,” he said, referring to a British army camp in Afghanistan.

“We used to look after people in their 20s. Now people are often in their mid to late teens and children in school uniforms are being admitted under our care with knife and gun wounds.”

‘Gangs and turf wars’

A member of Parliament from the opposition Labour Party who represents the Tottenham district of north London believes drug gangs controlled by Eastern European criminals are fueling the crime wave in London.

David Lammy told BBC Radio 4’s Today program his area has seen four murders this year, the worst he had seen in 18 years as an MP.

“What drives the gangs and the turf wars is an 11 billion pound cocaine drugs market,” he said, adding that drugs were as “prolific as ordering a pizza.”

And he complained political leaders were doing nothing about it, including Khan and Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

“I have not had a phone call from the home secretary, I have not had a phone call from the mayor, no one has come to visit my constituency. This is happening across London at large,” he said.

Khan insisted in a BBC London interview that he has been focused on the problem.

“I have been around, speaking to my team, I’ve been in contact with the [Metropolitan Police] commissioner,” he said.

“We are doing what we can, working around the clock to make sure we grapple with this issue.”

Khan rejected Lammy’s claim that police have “lost control” of crime in London.

“What I do accept is there is a crime issue across the country. There’s been an increase since 2014,” he said.

“It’s a national problem,” Khan contended. “You can’t cut 40 percent from the Met Police, 46 percent from youth provisions in London and not expect to see consequences.”

However, Breitbart’s Britain-based reporter Raheem Kassam argued in January that while the mayor has continuously blamed central government “police cuts” for the problem, statistics show London lost only about 1,000 police officers, or 3 percent, in the past year, reducing the workforce from 31,343 to 30,379.

Police chief: Social media to blame

Britain’s top police officer, meanwhile, has blamed social media for the increase in violence, asserting it has led to a normalization of violence and an increase in children committing stabbings and murders.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick, who has announced a new task force of about 100 officers to address violent crime in London, told the Times of London social media sites “rev people up” and make street violence “more likely.”

Fatal stabbings in England and Wales are at their highest levels since 2011.

Social media, the commissioner said, “makes it harder for people to cool down.”

“I’m sure it does rev people up,” she said. “There’s definitely something about the impact of social media in terms of people being able to go from slightly angry with each other to ‘fight’ very quickly.”

London’s Evening Standard reported last July the number of acid attacks in London has soared in the past six years, with almost 1,500 reports since 2011.

Also, police said last November that mobile gangs using mostly stolen mopeds and scooters were terrorizing London, committing as many as 50,000 robberies and attacks each year on people walking along city streets.

“This is becoming out of control in London and it is spreading to other towns,” Ken Marsh of the Metropolitan Police Federation told Sky News.

Video of London street violence:

‼ UK: these are the lukewarm #London “Part and Parcel” summer nights of Mayor #SadiqKhan! Daily violence and crime even more than in New York. Ouch! pic.twitter.com/KSl7tLcBy4 — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) April 4, 2018

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail of London reported a British Home Office official, Shamsu Iqbal, spearheaded a conspiracy that allowed 437 illegal immigrants into the country.

Iqbal, who used his position to falsify records, was found guilty along with co-conspirators Sheikh Muhammad Usman, 45, legal case worker Mohammad Khawar Aftab Hussain, 49, and worker Mohammad Ibrahim Ali, 48.

The Home Office estimated the loss to taxpayers at 56 million pounds, or $78.43 million, based on the amount the illegal immigrants could have falsely claimed in benefits over the six years of the fraud.

The Daily Mail said, however, that the exact number of immigrants who were given “ghost” identities may never be known.

The scheme netted more than 6.18 million pounds, or $8.65 million. Much of the money was sent back to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Dubai, where the criminals have ties.