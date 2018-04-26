Pompeo-Kim photos released as new secretary of state confirmed

Shortly after the Senate confirmed Mike Pompeo as secretary of state Thursday, the White House released photos of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the Easter weekend.

Facing strong opposition in the Senate, Pompeo was confirmed Thursday by a 57-42 vote.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders distributed the photos in a tweet.

“Great to have Secretary Pompeo confirmed. He will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula,” she wrote.

President Trump revealed Pompeo, when he was CIA director, quietly traveled to North Korea in an effort to set up a meeting between the U.S. president and communist dictator.

Trump explained in an interview Thursday with “Fox & Friends” that there was no plan for Pompeo to meet Kim on the trip to North Korea.

“He, you know, they arranged, actually, while he was there, to say hello,” the president said.

The meeting, nevertheless, lasted more than an hour, Trump said.

“They spoke, and [Pompeo] also spoke with his counterparts in North Korea. They had a great meeting. He then left,” said Trump.

Talks are under way for a Trump-Kim summit to discuss ceasing Pyongyang’s nuclear program. Trump recently drew criticism from Democrats for commending Kim, a brutal dictator known for killing family members and starving his people, for being “open” and “honorable” in the process.

Asked what he meant by “honorable,” Trump told a reporter he hopes the talks will result in North Korea ending its nuclear weapons program.

On Saturday, North Korea’s official news service reported Kim announced the country will stop conducting nuclear and missile tests.

North Korea further claimed, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap News, that a nuclear test center “will be discarded in order to ensure the transparency of the suspension of the nuclear test.”

The last North Korean nuclear test was last September.