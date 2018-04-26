WND

Pompeo-Kim photos released as new secretary of state confirmed

Leading effort to denuclearize communist nation

author-image Art Moore About | Email | Archive
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print
Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, meets in Pyongyang with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (White House photo)

Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, meets in Pyongyang with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (White House photo)

Shortly after the Senate confirmed Mike Pompeo as secretary of state Thursday, the White House released photos of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the Easter weekend.

Facing strong opposition in the Senate, Pompeo was confirmed Thursday by a 57-42 vote.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders distributed the photos in a tweet.

“Great to have Secretary Pompeo confirmed. He will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula,” she wrote.

President Trump revealed Pompeo, when he was CIA director, quietly traveled to North Korea in an effort to set up a meeting between the U.S. president and communist dictator.

Trump explained in an interview Thursday with “Fox & Friends” that there was no plan for Pompeo to meet Kim on the trip to North Korea.

“He, you know, they arranged, actually, while he was there, to say hello,” the president said.

The meeting, nevertheless, lasted more than an hour, Trump said.

“They spoke, and [Pompeo] also spoke with his counterparts in North Korea. They had a great meeting. He then left,” said Trump.

Talks are under way for a Trump-Kim summit to discuss ceasing Pyongyang’s nuclear program. Trump recently drew criticism from Democrats for commending Kim, a brutal dictator known for killing family members and starving his people, for being “open” and “honorable” in the process.

Asked what he meant by “honorable,” Trump told a reporter he hopes the talks will result in North Korea ending its nuclear weapons program.

On Saturday, North Korea’s official news service reported Kim announced the country will stop conducting nuclear and missile tests.

North Korea further claimed, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap News, that a nuclear test center “will be discarded in order to ensure the transparency of the suspension of the nuclear test.”

The last North Korean nuclear test was last September.

Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, meets in Pyongyang with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (White House photo)

Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, meets in Pyongyang with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (White House photo)

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.