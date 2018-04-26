Powder seized by police was human, not heroin

(Kennebec Journal) Kevin Raymond Curtis, of Augusta, held up an evidence bag Tuesday containing two small, clear plastic bags of a white sandy material.

Police had suspected the grainy substance was heroin.

It was actually his father.

The 48 grams of suspected heroin seized after a car crash Saturday morning in Manchester proved instead to be human remains — specifically, the cremated remains of Robert Clinton Curtis Sr., who died five years ago in Brookville, Florida.

“This was the first time my father was ever in lockup right here, and it took me forever to get him out of it,” Curtis said.