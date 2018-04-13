President recruiting allies to respond to Syrian gas attack

(Washington Times) President Trump huddled with his national security team Thursday amid mounting speculation of a military attack in response to Syria’s suspected use of chemical weapons, while Britain’s Cabinet gave the green light to join the U.S. and France in planning a strike.

Top officials in Russia, along with Iran a prime backer of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, voiced fears of a wider conflict between the West and Moscow.

Despite Twitter posts this week from Mr. Trump suggesting a missile strike was imminent, the White House said late Thursday that Mr. Trump and his advisers had not made a final decision on an attack. Defense Secretary James Mattis has said U.S. intelligence officials were still assessing Saturday’s suspected chemical attack, and Mr. Trump was consulting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night.