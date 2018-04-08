Pro-gun event provokes hysterics from liberal students

(Campus Reform) Controversy ensued at the University of Toledo when the school’s chapter of Young Americans for Liberty hosted Larry Pratt, Executive Director Emeritus of Gun Owners of America.

The chapter, one of about 900 nationwide, invited Pratt to give a lecture Wednesday entitled “Eliminate Gun Free Zones” as a way to provide balance to the debate on gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

Some students, however, were apparently uninterested in balanced debate, preferring to accuse the group of racism and white supremacy.