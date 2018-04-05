Prof: 'Women who wear jeans give birth to transgenders'

(Indian Express) A professor in Kerala has raked up a controversy with his remarks that women who dress like men end up “giving birth to transgenders.” Rajith Kumar, a Botany professor, made the bizarre remarks during an awareness class for students in Kerala’s Kasaragod, reported PTI.

“Women who wear jeans and shirts and dress like men, give birth to children called transgender. There are over six lakh transgenders in Kerala,” he said while addressing a gathering. He also added that only those couples give birth to “good children” who “live their lives as men and women.” He also said that children of parents who are not of good character turn out to be “autistic and suffer from cerebral palsy.”

Media reports suggest that this is not the first time that the professor’s remarks have created an outrage.