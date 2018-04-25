'Profoundly dangerous': Cruz puts Zuckerberg on notice

(DAILY CALLER) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said in a recent interview that Facebook’s power is “truly unprecedented,” and suggested antitrust laws could be used to regulate huge tech companies.

“The scope of the power is truly unprecedented. You think back to the heights of yellow journalism, when publisher William Randolph Hearst controlled much of media and in fact got America into the Spanish-American War,” Ted Cruz said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

“These tech companies have power William Randolph Hearst could never have imagined. The ability, if there’s a view they dislike, simply to silence it so that if you put a post out there, if you put a tweet out there, it simply goes into the void, into oblivion, and no one sees it.”