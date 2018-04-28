Prominent doctor: Alfie's parents must decide

A prominent Christian doctor in the United Kingdom weighing in on the controversial case of Alfie Evans, a 23-month-old boy with a degenerative brain condition, contends judges and medical professionals should not stand in the way of the parents, who are seeking alternative treatment in Italy.

In a blog post discussing the “deeply complex and difficult case,” Peter Saunders said Alfie’s parents, Tom and Kate Evans, are “doing what they believe is best for him, even if they are clinging to false hope.”

He insisted, nevertheless, that “overriding parental responsibility should only be contemplated when a parent is harming a child deliberately or out of ignorance, or failing to care for it adequately.”

“But none of these things apply in this case,” he wrote.

As WND reported, the Evans have fought British officials for many months to prevent the boy’s life support from being turned off at Liverpool’s Alder Hey hospital. The hospital removed Alfie’s ventilator on Monday, anticipating he would die within hours. Instead, he is breathing on his own three days later and responding to his mother and father, despite the hospital initially denying him food or water for 28 hours. Eventually some hydration and oxygen were provided.

On Tuesday, a British judge rejected the family’s plea to transport the boy to Italy, telling the parents that his ruling “represents the final chapter in the life of this extraordinary little boy.” Before Tuesday’s emergency ruling, the U.K. Supreme Court had ruled that the child should remain at the hospital. The family’s appeal was rejected as “inadmissible” by the European Court of Human Rights. On Wednesday, a panel of three appeals court judges in London once again ruled that the boy and his family cannot leave the country to seek treatment in Italy.

Among the parents’ supporters are Pope Francis and Italian authorities, who are trying to convince the courts to allow the boy to be transported to the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital for treatment. The Liverpool hospital refused to grant the transfer.

WND reported the parents have no say in the treatment of their child because of a United Nations agreement signed by the United Kingdom and every other nation, except the United States.

Saunders said that if the Evans want to try other options, “the hospital and the courts should not stand in their way.”

“In doing so they risk appearing paternalistic and controlling and thereby doing huge damage to their own, and our country’s, reputation,” he said.

Saunders, a former surgeon, is chief executive is of Britain’s Christian Medical Fellowship and serves on the boards of the International Christian Medical and Dental Association.

He concluded that when a doctor or judge “in good faith opts not to treat a child because he believes it is not right or appropriate to do so he (or she) should be respected in that professional judgement.”

“But he should not be able to stand in the way of a second opinion being sought by the child’’s equally committed parents,” he said.

While medical professionals have been unable to identify Evans’ exact brain condition, they said he remains in a “semi-vegetative state.”

Tom Evans has refused to stop fighting for his boy, telling the media, “Alfie’s still fighting, so I’m still fighting.”

The father is prepared to prosecute three doctors if the boy dies.

In his blog post, Saunders said the case has generated “intense emotion and accusations on both sides,” including some “particularly vicious” criticism.

He acknowledged he is “not privy to the full clinical detail” but said that preventing Alfie’s parents from trying new options risks “appearing paternalistic and controlling.”

He said there’s an “important ethical difference between actively ending a life and withdrawing treatment.

“The former, I believe, is always wrong, whereas the latter is sometimes wrong and sometimes right depending on the clinical circumstances,” he said.

But decisions of this kind “must be made on grounds that the treatment is not worth giving, not that the patient is not worth treating.”

Pope asks that ‘the suffering of his parents may be heard’

On Monday evening, Pope Francis tweeted: “Moved by the prayers and immense solidarity shown little Alfie Evans, I renew my appeal that the suffering of his parents may be heard and that their desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted.”

The Italian defense ministry had even arranged for an air ambulance to transport Evans to the Vatican hospital if the judge had ruled in favor of the family. The flight is still prepared to depart within minutes of a ruling allowing Evans to leave.

The president of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Mariella Enoc, told the Express newspaper of London that medical staff have been waiting for the go-ahead.

“We are ready,” Enoc said. “The plane is at Rome Ciampino Airport with the doctors on board. The Italian embassy in England is also looking for an ambulance to take the boy from the hospital to the airport.”

The Italian foreign ministry announced Monday that it had granted the boy citizenship, which would facilitate his transport and arrival process.

In a statement Tuesday, the U.K.’s Medical Ethics Alliance blasted the British hospital that’s treating Evans, saying “medical tyranny must stop.”

“We are deeply concerned and outraged by the treatment and care offered to Alfie Evans,” the Medical Ethics Alliance said. “Wanting to withdraw treatment so that he will die, the medical authorities have taken Alfie to the High Court. At that point, and as a result of the hospital’s court action, the parents were stripped of their right to be decision-makers for their beloved child. They could only advise the Court and look on as the High Court made decisions for Alfie.

“The High Court decided that it was in the ‘Best Interests’ of Alfie to die and duly authorized the withdrawal of treatment. As a result, the parents are being tortured as they watch the hospital take actions expected to lead to his death.”

Meanwhile, local police have warned that they are monitoring citizens’ social media posts regarding the Evans case. Merseyside Police posted a message on Facebook Wednesday:

We’ve issued the following statement following reports of social media posts being made in relation to Alder Hey Hospital and the ongoing situation with Alfie Evans: Chief Inspector Chris Gibson said: “Merseyside Police has been made aware of a number of social media posts which have been made with reference to Alder Hey Hospital and the ongoing situation involving Alfie Evans. “I would like to make people aware that these posts are being monitored and remind social media users that any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated and where necessary will be acted upon.

In a similar case last July, British baby Charlie Gard died of a genetic disease after the courts blocked the baby’s parents from transporting him to Italy.