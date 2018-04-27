Puerto Rico opens bid for statehood

(Washington Examiner) In a bold bid that could lead to statehood, Puerto Rico’s governor is blitzing New York, Florida, and the media, including this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, to demand political rights for his island.

The weeklong campaign by Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is aimed at energizing and registering 5.6 million islanders in the U.S. and convincing them to vote for pro-Puerto Rico lawmakers.

In one of nearly a dozen media appearances, Rosselló threatened Wednesday night on “The Daily Show, ” “If you go against the people of Puerto Rico, we will vote you out.”