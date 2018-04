(WASHINGTON TIMES) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a hastily passed new law that would give the government the power to shut down websites accused of libeling or publishing defamatory information on public figures.

Mr. Putin signed the measure Monday after the State Duma approved the bill earlier this month.

Under the law, within a day of a court order, authorities can now move to block a website “for failure to remove information discrediting the honor, dignity or business reputation of a citizen.”