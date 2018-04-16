Rare Abe Lincoln tie to NRA shows up at auction

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A rare link between former President Abraham Lincoln and the National Rifle Association has appeared at auction, and collectors are already bidding up the price.

Alexander Historical Auctions, the Maryland-based auction house that focuses on U.S. and international historic artifacts, is offering Lincoln’s hand-signed appointment of a Civil War captain who later became the co-founder of the NRA and its second president.

“Know Ye, that reposing special trust and confidence in the patriotism, valor, fidelity, and abilities of William C. Church I have nominated, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, do appoint him Commissary of Subsistence, with the rank of Captain,” reads part of the 1863 document, also signed by Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton.