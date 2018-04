(FREE PRESS) — A rare white deer has been attracting admirers almost since it was born last year, according to nature buffs and officials at Kensington Metropark near Milford.

“We started seeing her in spring ’17 — I’ve seen her quite a few times,” said Dave Kirbach, deputy director of the Metropark system — officially, the Huron-Clinton Metropark Authority.

“We’re pretty sure she’s a doe. She’s a little small, but this is her first year, and she got through the winter just fine,” Kirbach said Monday.