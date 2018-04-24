'Real Indian' runs against Elizabeth Warren

(TOWNHALL) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) is known to many Trump supporters as “Pocahontas.” The president gave her the nickname because she has claimed to have Native American heritage. Reports suggest she used the heritage to secure a job as a tenured professor at Harvard, including making unsubstantiated claims about Cherokee ancestry.

The senator defended her purported family tree at a speech before the National Congress of American Indians in February, noting that her mother’s family was part Native American.

“The story they lived will always be a part of me,” she said. “And no one — not even the president of the United States — will ever take that part of me away.”