Rent-a-mom? Cash in on your life experience

(MARKETWATCH) — Forget traditional jobs where you earn a living working 9 to 5 at a desk or an assembly plant. You can tap into your own experiences, at your own schedule, and share your wisdom for a price.

Here are three entrepreneurs who have done just that and are enjoying the ride:

Nina Keneally: Need a Mom

In 2013, after living in Connecticut for more than 30 years, empty-nester Nina Keneally and her husband decided to leave their suburban life and move to the hip neighborhood of Bushwick in Brooklyn, N.Y. That led her to start Need a Mom, a site providing motherly-type support to young adults.