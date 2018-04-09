Reports: Israel warned U.S. of Syria strike

(Jerusalem Post) Israel gave the United States advance warning of its early Monday morning strike on a military base in Syria, according to initial reports, while the Kremlin charged that it failed to inform Russia.

There have been some media reports, however, that Israel did warn Russia, and as a result, Moscow pulled its personnel from the base. There were no Russian casualties from the attack.

Israel has not made any statement on the strike. The US, France and Great Britain have also said they were not involved in the operation.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman indicated that when it comes to Syria he always operates under the assumption that Israel acts alone.