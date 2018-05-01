RESTORATION! A unique Israel tour

Elizabeth and I love taking Christians to Israel to walk where Jesus walked and to see the land where He will walk again when He reigns as King of Kings in Jerusalem.

Do you ever think about that time and what it will be like when, as the Bible promises, Israel and the entire world will be restored to a Garden of Eden-like paradise the way God intended for humankind to live before the fall of man?

That’s our future.

And that’s what we emphasize on our trips to Israel. It’s our total focus – unlike any other Israel tour we know about. I wrote the book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” and this is where our hearts are.

We see the ruins – and we see the judgment for sin.

We see prophecy fulfilled in the return of the people to the land and the way the deserts are blooming.

And we know that the Bible’s other prophecies about the return of Jesus as King in Jerusalem can’t be very far off in the future.

That’s the perspective you’ll hear and see on the 2018 WND Tour of Israel this November.

By the way, what an opportunity we all have to visit Israel to commemorate the Jewish state’s 70th anniversary back in the land. That’s right. It was 70 years ago that Israel was resurrected from the dead – just like our Lord and Savior Jesus was after three days.

Make sure you see my new film, “70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future.” It’s the only documentary about the 70th anniversary and ties into the these of the trip this November.

In addition, my newest book will be published this September. It’s the product of 40 years of Bible study and it is UNIQUE. It’s called “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” and it will also form the basis of some amazing Bible studies we’ll be doing in Israel. The book has already been endorsed as a major breakthrough by an amazing list of scholars, authors, speakers and celebrities.

I have one more exciting bit of news about the WND tour this year. We will be making a rare side trip to Jordan this fall to see the newly discovered archeological ruins of Sodom and Gomorrah. Can you believe that? These two city-states have been found, the archeological community agrees. And you can visit them with us in November – along with all the other great venues on the itinerary.

I look forward to meeting you in Israel for 11 days of spiritual recharge!