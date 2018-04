(SHOWBIZ411) — “Roseanne” fell back to Earth last night.

Five weeks in, ABC ran not an original episode but a two hour “marathon” of the first four episodes. They averaged 6.1 million viewers, way off from the 13 million of the last two weeks and 15 million of the premiere week.

Indeed, “Roseanne” fell spectacularly in the 9-10pm hour to “The Voice” with its 9 million pairs of eyes.