(EXPRESS) — Counter-terrorism expert Michael Clarke, who specialises in defence studies, has urged the public to be ready for “cyber warfare” within the next two or three weeks.

He said: ”I suspect Russia will choose not to respond in military terms. But cyber warfare is highly likely.

“It will be an attack on national infrastructure, not just upsetting city firms, but getting inside the transport system, or the health system, or air traffic control. It could affect everyone.”