'Ruthless' Communist picked to lead Cuba

(AFP) — Cuba turns to a model Communist Party official, Miguel Diaz-Canel, to steer it through a period of uncertainty when it finally turns the page on the Castro era in a vote on Thursday.

The 57-year-old First Vice President is the pre-ordained choice of Raul Castro as he steps down, ensuring that the vote in the National Assembly to appoint him will be little more than a formality.

The successor to Fidel and Raul Castro has spent three decades climbing to the summit of the Communist Party. He is ideally placed to continue to implement the economic reforms initiated by his 86-year-old mentor.