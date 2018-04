(THE STATE) — COLUMBIA, SC — The parents of Davis Allen Cripe never want to see other parents in their shoes.

With the help of S.C. legislators, Sean and Heidi Cripe have pledged to see South Carolina ban the sale of the caffeine cocktails that killed their 16-year-old son.

State Rep. Leon Howard, D-Richland, has proposed legislation that would make it illegal to sell or give an energy drink to anyone under 18 years old. Knowingly violating the law would result in a misdemeanor charge and, upon conviction, a fine of least $50 for every violation.