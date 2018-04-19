S.Korean prez credits Trump with bringing Kim to table

(Washington Post) South Korean President Moon Jae-in must keep up a delicate balancing act between two unpredictable leaders: the one with nukes in the North, and the one in Washington who leads his country’s closest ally. SEOUL —

But Moon — newer in office even than President Trump — appears to be managing that feat. This week, he has ushered in the first positive news related to North Korea in years, responding to an overture from Kim Jong Un and, on Wednesday, very diplomatically giving much of the credit to Trump.

“I give President Trump huge credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks, and I’d like to thank him for that,” Moon said at a news conference in Seoul.