(Fresno Bee) The race for congressional District 22, held by longtime GOP incumbent Devin Nunes, has been downgraded from “safely Republican” to “likely Republican” by a closely watched political forecasting website run by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball, run by University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, cited the enormous amount of money raised by Democratic challenger Andrew Janz as one factor making the race more competitive.