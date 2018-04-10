School district: Students going to anti-gun rally 'cutting class'

There’s growing concern among parents across America that schools are using their children to pursue an anti-gun agenda.

WND reported over the weekend parents of students in a California school expressed concern that their children would be forced to participate in a planned walkout to promote gun control at an April 20 political event.

The nonprofit legal group Freedom X wrote to Loma Prieta Unified School District Supt. Corey Kidwell asking for assurances the walkout will not violate district policies.

Freedom X founder Bill Becker told WND Monday the district’s assured him it is not pushing students into the political action, nor is it making accommodations.

Kidwell insisted the district “officially is taking a position of neutrality.”

“We are not revising the bell schedule, or taking other steps to encourage cutting of classes, nor will there be special dispensation provided to students who walk out. To the contrary, students and parents have been made aware that walkouts will be considered and treated as cutting of class.”

Now, however, Freedom X has dispatched a letter to another second district, again at the request of parents.

Becker wrote to Jane Lindaman, superintendent in Waterloo, Iowa, regarding a planned April 20 walkout, demanding “that the district remove itself from any effort to endorse, encourage, support, facilitate, manage, promote or direct the walkout.”

“Schools are required to adopt a process that fulfills its obligations to student safety, maintenance of instructional programming, and support for respectful differences of opinion that can be consistently applied regardless of topic,” Becker wrote.

“Students who choose to talk out should be provided with a space to gather in quiet solidarity. Their absence from class should be considered unexcused. Missed work or assignments should be dealt with per the syllabus for each instructor. Teachers do not enjoy the same freedom of speech rights during the school day and should be expected to remain in class [during] the scheduled walkout.”

Becker explained that as a school district, WCSD “cannot promote or endorse civil disobedience, nor can it discourage participation.”

“It is the district’s job to maintain an effective learning environment for all students.”

As with the California district, the legal team is asking for confirmation that the district will prevent the interruption of the school day.

The clients of FreedomX, a father and a son who attends a school in the district, object to that the district “will deploy public resources for the purpose of engaging in political activism.”

“Should that occur, our clients have authorized us to take all necessary legal actin to ensure policy compliance,” the lawyers wrote.

Most mass shootings in recent decades have generated a wave of anti-gun activism, and the Feb. 14 attack in Broward County, Florida, was no exception.

The “March for Our Lives” movement has generated wide media coverage, school walk-outs and anti-gun rallies across the country, highlighted by the demonstration attended by tens of thousands in Washington last month.

It’s also created instant celebrities, such as Parkland, Florida, student David Hogg, who’s made a name for himself on television and social media for his demand for gun control.

In the California case, Freedom X represents parents “who object to their children having to participate or be shamed into participating in the politically driven walkout.”