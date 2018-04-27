School's explicit sex videos for 14-year-olds outrage parents

A school district in Virginia is being warned by a team of lawyers that the presentation of explicit sex videos to classes of 14-year-old girls likely were felony violations of state and federal laws.

“The Albemarle County Public Schools must sever its relationship with Planned Parenthood’s shocking assault on children,” said Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel.

“This kind of gutter trash has no place in public schools. This is not education. This is raping children. The school district has caused irreversible harm to children and parents. The school must never allow this to happen again.”

The “gutter trash” was forced on students during a presentation from a group called Sexual Assault Resource Agency, which, Liberty Counsel explained, was allowed to present “pornographic videos and curriculum” to students.

Liberty Counsel now represents the parents of the mostly 14-year-old girls at West Albemarle County High school who were in “Family Life Education” classes on April 13, 2018. The classes were led by Lexie Huston, an employee of SARA, the legal team explained.

WND could not reach anyone at the district after hours Thursday for comment.

In a letter to the district and its officials, Liberty Counsel pointed out the presentation violated Virginia law protecting minors, including a ban on abusing children, encouraging them to engage in sex acts or perform sex acts.

Virginia law also makes it a felony for any person to “take indecent liberties with children; and makes that any ‘person 18 years of age or over, who, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentaionally commits any of the following acts with any children under the age of 15 years is guilty of a Class 5 felony.'”

The “acts” include a variety of sex acts too explicit to be cited in a family news report.

“The videos proposed to the children that they engage in all of the above,” the Liberty Counsel letter said. “Since the video presentation was by a ‘person in custodial or supervisory relationship,’ a.k.a., Ms. Huston and any other adults in the room, the offense should be upgraded to a Class 6 felony.”

It also violated state law banning advertising obscene items, child pornography and more.

Explained Liberty Counsel: “The SARA curriculum does not align to the Virginia and ACPS Family Life Curriculum and the promotion of abstinence. Nowhere in the SARA curriculum are the words ‘abstinence,’ ‘legal,’ ‘moral,’ ‘faith,’ or ‘parents.’ However, the word ‘sex’ or derivatives appears more than 49 times in the document, including the sentence ‘I’d like to have sex tonight, would you?’ as well as the statement that ‘There is no ‘right way’ to have sex – as long as it’s consensual and safe.'”

In detail, the organization explained what happened at the school: “As part of the presentation, the students were shown two different YouTube videos describing sexual acts in graphic detail. Both videos contained crude colloquial terms for genitalia. One video, entitled ‘Male Pleasure!’ contained discussion and images of how to provide sexual pleasure to males. The other video, entitled ‘How to Help Her Orgasm,’ also went into graphic detail regarding female sexual pleasure. The producer of the videos served on the ACLU’s board of directors for three years and works with Planned Parenthood. The videos are sponsored by and contain multiple advertisements for the website of a seller of pornography and sex toys.”

The Planned Parenthood-affiliated SARA claimed, Liberty Counsel said, it obtained approval from the school but reportedly “intentionally failed the mention the addition of this obscene material.”

The letter putting the district on notice was sent to Pamela Moran, the superintendent: “At this date, I understand that the district has disavowed SARA, and media reports that the district will be disaffiliating with SARA because of this shocking lack of judgment, and what amounts to mental rape of 14-year-old girls. Yet in an email, WAHS Principal, Darah Bonham, has implied that SARA will eventually return: ‘We don’t need them [SARA] back in the building until the dust settles.’”

That won’t happen, Liberty Counsel said.

“It is not acceptable for SARA to remain affiliated with ACPS as a provider in any fashion …. Beyond the rights of the girls, ACPS has also violated the rights of their parents. The law is clear that parents, not agents of the state like teachers, and not outside radical groups, have the right to direct the upbringing and associations of their children.”

The letter went on: “It cannot be seriously argued that the videos were shown without the ‘intent to entice, solicit, or encourage the child[ren] to engage in the fondling of the sexual or genital parts of another’ while engaged in …. The videos said as much. The narrator in the videos was intentionally made up to look as young and ‘child-like’ as possible, for the target audience of girls.”

The letter asks the district to confirm in writing by Tuesday that SARA is no longer affiliated with the school, nor will Huston present material there, that the “sex positivity” training will no longer be used, that future contractors will follow approved standards, and all materials be given to parents beforehand.

“If I do not receive this response, Liberty Counsel will take further action to prevent further irreparable harm to the rights of our clients,” the letter said.

It was copied to board members Kate Acuff, Katrina Callsen, Jason Buyaki, Stephen Koleszar, David Oberg, Graham Paige and Jonno Alcaro.