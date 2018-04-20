Schools in 43 states blasted for porn curriculum

The use in public-school health classes of material regarding sexuality that many parents considering objectionable, and some even classify as pornography, long has been reported by WND.

A recent commentary by Linda Harvey addressed the issue: “Let’s be frank about school sex education. Many classes have become unapologetically pornographic, yet many parents are unaware their kids learn dangerous messages laced with obscenity in the guise of ‘health education.'”

Now a campaign launched by the non-profit legal group Liberty Counsel is rallying parents against laws in 43 states that effectively protect porn in some educational settings.

“Before today’s kindergarteners graduate from high school, around 4.5 million students in America will experience sexual abuse at the hands of a school employee,” the organization said Thursday in announcing its campaign.

“Liberty Counsel discovered that the laws in 43 states have exemptions from obscenity laws that permit sexually explicit materials in schools that can facilitate this kind of misbehavior. These laws protect school employees who provide students with pornographic materials from criminal prosecution under the guise that the materials are ‘educational,'” the group said.

Liberty Counsel has drawn up a template to be used for states to fix their laws.

“It is ridiculous to claim that legally harmful, pornographic material magically becomes innocent because the person providing it changed jobs,” said Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel. “It is time to hold our teachers and coaches to the same legal standards as all other adults. From Hollywood to hometown America, children deserve to be protected from harmful materials, grooming and rape.”

Liberty Counsel said sexually explicit materials in schools presented by teachers “exacerbates the problem by creating a sexually charged environment.”

“Currently, teachers are in a position of authority, with nearly complete freedom to discuss everything with young children, including erotic topics. Sexual predators can use teaching as an avenue to groom their intended target, or even entire classrooms all at once, while being protected by this loophole.”

A study cited by Liberty Counsel found school workers abuse one in 10 students, and only about six of 1,000 rapists actually go to jail.

“Educational obscenity exemptions are but one example of the toxic legacy of Dr. Alfred Kinsey and his claim that children are sexual from birth and unharmed by sexual activity,” explained Mary E. McAlister, senior litigation counsel for Liberty Counsel, who has been researching the exemptions and bringing their toxic history to light.

“That claim, borne out of records of systematic child sexual abuse, was used as a basis for wholesale revision of our criminal laws through the Model Penal Code, of which the educational obscenity exemptions are a part,” McAlister said.

While she described the damage from Kinsey as “immeasurable,” it can be brought to a halt by repealing provisions that protect porn.

Liberty Counsel cited WND’s own reporting on hundreds of female school employees who have been convicted of sexual misconduct.

“Another fact sheet shows that these teachers were usually transferred to three different schools before being reported to the police. A Government Accountability Office studying school employee sex offenders found that child molesters could have ‘even thousands of victims, sometimes without ever being caught,’ according to a studying of 232 child predators, who had 17,000 victims,” Liberty Counsel said.

The circumstances have been created, the report said, by, among other influences, National Education Association standards that demand sex education for students starting in kindergarten and “mandates exposing them to homosexuality as ‘different kinds of family structures,'” it said.

“Students are taught oral and anal sex, how to masturbate one another, how to comparison shop for condoms and to question their gender. That curriculum teaches and tests them on how to visit an abortion clinic on their own by taking the bus so they can hide the visit from their parents,” Liberty Counsel said.

The latest trend is to push transgenderism, and one teacher recently had a grade-school student “transition” during class.

“Giving children sexually explicit materials desensitizes them to sexual ideas, conversations and conduct. Pornographic and obscene materials are a strong component of the grooming process used by sexual predators because it decreases the likelihood their abuse will be reported to authorities. Because of this, all 50 states have laws that give fines and jail time to adults who give harmful (obscene or pornographic) materials to children. However, the 43 states with loopholes permit these materials to be presented in school, which can facilitate students being groomed for sexual exploitation and abuse and give sexual predators a legally protected way to access young children through our schools,” Liberty Counsel said.

“Under the laws proposed by Liberty Counsel, schools can continue to teach information about the human body in the context of science class and about healthy living and relationships without exposing children to legally obscene material,” it explained.

However, there is “no educational value or purpose for allowing legally obscene and pornographic material.”