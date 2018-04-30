See prophecy fulfilled in Israel this fall

WASHINGTON – There’s only one place on Earth you can go to see God’s divine plan for the restoration of the world unfolding before your eyes, says Joseph Farah, author of “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”

That place is Israel.

And Farah wants to take you there this fall and give you a guided tour unlike any other – pointing out the evidence of prophecy being fulfilled in the land where the Bible was written.

“It’s an amazing thing,” Farah said. “I’ve been to Israel so many times I’ve lost count. But it wasn’t until recently that I really began to appreciate the opportunity we have in visiting this unique country. You will frequently hear tour leaders tell you about walking where Jesus walked. And it’s true. But what they don’t tell you nearly so often in Israel is that you are walking where Jesus will walk again, the place from which He will rule and reign over the entire planet while restoring it to a Garden of Eden-style paradise.”

Farah, who will be leading his next tour of Israel in November, doesn’t want you to miss what he says is a unique opportunity to learn about this restoration, which he has been studying, writing about and speaking about for several years now.

“In all the decades I have been traveling to Israel, I’ve never heard anyone else offer this life-changing perspective,” he says. “And this is the year to do it – Israel’s 70th anniversary back in the land, with the U.S. Embassy where it belongs in Jerusalem.”

If you haven’t already seen “70 YEARS; Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future,” WND’s latest documentary on the anniversary commemoration that continues all year long, do so now. It’s available on DVD and digital download.

The timing is perfect, Farah explains, because he has a widely acclaimed new book coming out in September called “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” already endorsed by Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, Jack Van Impe, Chuck Norris and many, many other luminaries who have gotten a preview of it. The tour will represent a chance to have Bible studies in Israel on Farah’s discoveries hot off the release of what promises to be a blockbuster follow-up to“The Restitution of All Things.”

“I just don’t think followers of Jesus focus enough attention on the promises of the Kingdom, ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom,’ as He called it, the really good news of the Kingdom,” Farah says. “This is what all the prophets wrote about with great excitement – not just personal salvation, but worldwide redemption and restoration with Israel in the very center.”

Farah says he likes to point out the two things you can only see in Israel and why they are so exciting and spiritually exhilarating.

“I like to show people the ruins, the archaeological sites, that not only prove the Bible is real history, but also prove the accuracy of the prophets,” he says. “Then we look at modern Israel and, there again, we see prophecy fulfilled in the return of the people and the miracles taking place as the deserts bloom just as predicted in by Isaiah. Tell me where else you can go on the face of the Earth to see this stuff. It rejuvenates your faith because it’s evidence that the ultimate restoration is still to come – when Jesus returns.”

There’s also an excursion planned into Jordan to see two of the most amazing archaeological sites – Petra, which you will quickly recognize from the movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark” sequel, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and, even more exciting, the newly discovered cities of Sodom and Gomorrah.

For the last five years, WND’s Joseph and Elizabeth Farah have been leading tours of the Holy Land because of their love of the land and the people. They are inviting you to come with them to see prophecy unfold before your eyes and to see the greatest miracle in the history of the world – the one and only nation that came back from the dead after nearly 2,000 years.

“It will change your life, refresh your faith, bring you closer to God,” says Farah, the founder of WND.com, the world’s first independent online news source and the largest Christian website in the world. “It always does. That’s what we hear from our guests after these excursions and that’s what keeps us coming back. It’s an unprecedented chance to get in touch with the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith, to see the prophesied restoration of Israel taking place and to learn more about the Coming Kingdom of God on Earth. Israel is ground zero for all of that.”

You’ll visit all the sites, walk where Jesus walked and where He will walk again, have the opportunity get baptized in the Jordan River as He did, sail on the Sea of Galilee as He did and take in the sights and smells of Jerusalem.

“There’s nothing else like it – not even close,” says Farah.

“The embassy is moving to Jerusalem shortly, and you’ll be there to see it,” he says. “You’ll be there amid the incredible celebrations over the 70th anniversary. And, this year, we are taking a special excursion to Jordan to see Sodom and Gomorrah – something even I have not witnessed before on dozens of previous trips.”

Only a few years ago did Steven Collins, professor of biblical studies and apologetics at Trinity Southwest University, make the discovery. Now the site has been fully excavated and these ancient twin cities live up to the biblical expectations and descriptions.



Based on the excavated site, despite the heavily fortified defensive capabilities, the city seems to have come to a sudden, inexplicable end – just as the Genesis account in the Bible says.

You will see it all as part of a once-in-a-lifetime, 10-day Israel tour this November. That’s what the Farahs and WND have in store for you this fall. Check out the full itinerary and details now.

And with Farah’s blockbuster new book, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” coming out this September, the trip will provide a chance for some stimulating discussions and insights.

Call Coral Tours for more information – 1-866-267-2511.