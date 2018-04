(KQED) — A 28-year-old man who grabbed a gun and threatened suicide, then assaulted his ex-girlfriend when she called for help.

A 60-year-old man who grabbed a .38 revolver and fled his house after his family found him molesting a grandchild.

These are among the Californians who have had their guns temporarily taken away over the past two years under a controversial law that lets law enforcement or family members petition a court for a gun violence restraining order.