(TENNESSEAN) — Four people are dead and at least seven others injured after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday morning before a patron wrestled the gun away, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The suspect opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. at the Waffle House at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike, which is just south of Mt. View Road, police said. Police said he used an assault rifle.