Sleep disorder blamed for lawyer shooting wife

(ABA Journal) An Atlanta lawyer had a sleep disorder that could possibly explain why he fatally shot his wife while riding in the back seat of an SUV, the research director of Emory University’s sleep disorder program testified on Wednesday.

Neurologist David Rye said lawyer Claud “Tex” McIver had a disorder that causes people to act out their dreams and to be in a state of “confusional arousal” when awakened. The Daily Report, 11Alive and a live blog by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution covered the testimony.

McIver is accused of shooting his wife, who was riding in the passenger seat, after he retrieved a gun because he feared the neighborhood they were riding in. The defense maintains he fell asleep while holding the gun, and remained asleep when he pulled the trigger in the September 2016 incident.