Some really, really Good News

Are you sick and tired of all the bad news?

Sometimes I wonder whether people who complain about how bad the news is really mean it. People say they want good news, but, from my experience in the news business over 40 years, I have my doubts sometimes.

But, if you have had enough of the wars and rumors of wars, the terrorist attacks, the crime, the government debt, the sickness, the suffering and the death, I really have some good news for you.

I’ve been going through some rough times, too. But I have been uplifted out of the despair and the anguish because of my work on four projects that all tie in together. The common denominator is how all four tie into the best news you can share with any human being.

Next week, April 18, Israel will commemorate its 70th anniversary as a reborn, resurrected Jewish state. So, what’s the good news about that? How does it affect you and your world?

The interesting thing is how it affects EVERYTHING.

You can find out how, by checking out my new movie, “70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future.” I think you will see what I mean. But, in a nutshell, this anniversary and all that has led up to it over the last 70 years provides persuasive evidence that the God of the Bible is alive and well and carrying out his plan for redemption and restoration of the world – turning it back into something, according to the prophets, “like the Garden of Eden.”

Watch the trailer for “70 YEARS”:

Most of you have heard “the Gospel of personal salvation,” or at least heard of it. But there’s another component to the Gospel. Jesus also preached “the Gospel of the Kingdom.” Do you know what the Gospel of the Kingdom is? Even most Christians would have a hard time defining it. But, after many decades of Bible study, it finally hit me. It’s about more than personal salvation. It’s about the redemption and restoration of the whole world when Jesus returns.

I wrote about this in my most recent book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” and it ties in closely with “70 YEARS.”

See the book trailer for “The Restitution of All Things”:

That’s No. 1 and No. 2 – what about No. 3? That would be this fall’s WND’s Israel tour called “Restoration.” There, I will get a chance to show you something you can’t see anywhere else on the planet – real evidence that the restoration of the world is already starting, in Israel, just as the Bible predicted.

There you will get to see the ancient ruins, evidence of judgment, often prophesied in advance. You will also see the deserts blooming, as Isaiah prophesied, and the people returning to the land, as all the prophets foretold. And when you see those two things happening you know, with assurance, that the complete restoration is also coming. It’s a life-changing experience, and I hope you will consider coming on the one and only tour that provides this fresh and uplifting spiritual experience.

Find out more about this year's Israel tour:

What about No. 4? Well, that project is still developing, but since news has been leaking out, and because I can't contain my excitement about it, I'll tell you a little bit about my upcoming book, which is, without doubt, the most important and gratifying work I have ever done.

It's called "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament," and the response from those with whom I have shared it has been overwhelmingly positive, to say the least. It won't be officially released until September, but I am doing my best to rush it into print a month earlier. Stay tuned for more on it, because it was in my study of "the Gospel of the Kingdom" that I discovered the key to finding the Gospel in all 39 books or the Hebrew Scriptures. And, obviously, I can't wait to share that Good News with you.

It has been called "revolutionary," by some of those who have read it. It's been called "amazing," "inspiring," "a blessing," "fascinating, engaging, enriching," "a key that unlocks the mystery of the Gospel of the Kingdom."

And, just wait until you see who said those things!

I'll keep you posted on the progress of No. 4, but, in the meantime, read “The Restitution of All Things,” watch“70 YEARS” and sign up to come to Israel with me in the fall. There we can talk in person about “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.”

Blessings.

