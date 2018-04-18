Something Trump, Putin should collude on

Why was it that the Deep State was so eager to tie Donald Trump to an alliance with Vladimir Putin during the 2016 election and more so afterward – actually even making the case that they colluded to defraud the American electorate?

Have you ever thought about that question?

Was it just that they were desperate to come up with an excuse for Hillary Clinton’s loss? Did they just need to rationalize how a populist, nationalist candidate could defy conventional wisdom and win?

Or, was it something else entirely?

I don’t know if I’m right. I’ll let you decide. But let me hypothesize.

I believe the biggest distinction between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race, and there were many, was, without question, their positions on nationalism.

It was evidenced in Trump’s biggest issue, immigration and border control.

It was evidenced in Trump’s opposition to NAFTA and TPP and trade with China.

It was evidenced in his general opposition to foreign wars.

It was evidenced in his threats to cut foreign aid to nations that opposed U.S. policy.

It was even evidenced in his campaign mantra – Make America Great Again.

I believe this is why the Deep State feared him, loathed him and ridiculed him.

The Washington political establishment is sold out on globalism and has been for decades. It considers nationalism an archaic idea, even a dangerous one.

Agreed?

If so, consider another significant leader in the world who was and is also a nationalist.

That’s right. Vladimir Putin. It’s not that he doesn’t deal with other nations, every nation does. But he does so to advance the interests of his own country. He’s not squeamish about it, either.

Could it be, then, that the Deep State, the Washington political establishment, feared these two powerful political figures could dismantle their fantasies of a global village, a global utopia, the dissolution of the nation-state?

If so, could it be that the Russian collusion lie was more than an excuse for Trump winning, but an effort to keep them apart once he did?

In other words, if Trump and Putin emerged as two powerful leaders with common interests – defying and defeating globalism – then more was at stake than four years of hell for the Deep State. Not only that, but once Trump won, he gave ever indication of actually doing what he promised to do during the campaign, starting from his inauguration speech, one that reportedly promoted George W. Bush to mutter into the ears of Michelle Obama, “That was some weird sh–.”

You might recall a later speech in 2017 in which Bush grew slightly more articulate, saying, without mentioning the president’s name: “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America. We see a fading confidence in the value of free markets and international trade, forgetting that conflict, instability and poverty follow in the wake of protectionism. We’ve seen the return of isolationist sentiments, forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places.”

I believe this was the dividing point, the turning point, for the Deep State. Trump was charting a new course. He couldn’t be controlled. He didn’t understand the rules of the game. He was dangerous – and he still is.

Even today there are those who suggest Trump’s conflicts with Putin are just theater, a way of demonstrating how ridiculous the idea of collusion between them was and is.

Could it also be that Trump has been goaded or conned into bombing Syria by the same Washington establishment that hates and fears him so – thus, making it more unlikely that these two very different personalities with very different agendas never do form an alliance that could actually disrupt, or even end, the anti-nationalist, globalist dream?

Might I suggest that these two leaders, one a self-interested foreign demagogue and the other an American patriot, should actually be colluding on this ambitious and necessary strategy that would benefit America, Russia and the people of the world – defeating, undermining and battling the globalist status quo?

Is it too late?