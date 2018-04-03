Dear Joseph:

The question should be: Is Pope Francis a Christian?

He obviously isn’t!

Pope Francis has all the earmarks of being the “son of perdition.”

Pope Urban II called on Christians to fight Muslims, which started the “Crusades.” Pope Francis surrendered to Muslims, had some move in with him in the Vatican and has become an apologist for Islam. The man obviously doesn’t know the difference between Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity when he said they all worship the same god. He also said all religions are relevant – not exactly what Jesus and the apostles taught, now is it. Has Francis ever read the first of the Ten Commandments? That’s the one about having no other gods. Hindus have hundreds of them!

We have a man sitting in a temple called the Vatican, who exalts himself pretending he is God (2 Thessalonians 2:4). According to Catholic doctrine, the pope is the substitute Christ here on earth with all power and authority. The pope is also called the Vicar of Christ. Vicar means substitute!

Joseph, most of the world did not recognize Jesus for who he was 2,000 years ago, and most of the world does not recognize Jesus today. Will people recognize the son of perdition when he appears? I don’t think so! We had eight years of a Muslim liar and deceiver sitting in the White House, and most people couldn’t figure that out.

For centuries, Muslims have been fighting Christians and Jews. And now the head of one of the world’s largest Christian denominations, the Catholic Church, has become a friend of Muslims and their religion, in spite of the fact that ISIS has vowed to kill him and destroy the Vatican. Could it be at the hands of a Muslim pilot from some commercial airline who decides to take a little detour from his flight path flying into Italy? What a victory that would be for Islam, to take down the Vatican.

Please read chapters 17 and 18 in the book of Revelation. Connect the dots here, Joseph. This entity sits on seven hills (Revelation 17:9). The woman is a city (Revelation 17:18). The seven hills of Rome – Vatican City? And what about MYSTERY BABYLON (Revelation 17:5)? The mystery religion of Babylon was the worship of Semiramis and her son Tammuz who she claimed was divinely conceived. That was a forerunner of the Catholics worship of Mary and Jesus! And now we have Pope Francis!

Richard Meixner