Sources: McCabe ordered 'stand down' on Hillary probe

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe already has been referred for criminal prosecution by the State Department’s inspector general for allegedly lying to investigators about leaking information to the media.

The accusation is that McCabe leaked the information in defense of accusations that he ordered bureau investigators to “stand down” in their probe of the Clinton Foundation.

But his troubles may only be compounding, according to FBI sources and a congressional official who spoke to investigative reporter Sara Carter.

The officials say McCabe gave a “stand-down” order regarding the opening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state through which she transmitted classified information.

The order was made shortly after the New York Times broke the news in March 2015 that Clinton used a personal email account to conduct State Department busines, the sources told Carter. The FBI Washington Field Office began investigating the matter while McCabe was overseas. When he learned of the probe, he expressed his displeasure with the agents, the sources said.

“McCabe tried to steer people off the private email investigation and that appears to be obstruction and should be investigated,” a former FBI official with knowledge of the investigation told Carter.

The source said that if the information on the stand-down order is obtained by the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, “that could bring a whole lot of other troubles to McCabe.”

Last week, Horowitz released a long-awaited report concluding McCabe “lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions” in connection with his disclosure to the Wall Street Journal in violation of FBI codes.

The inspector general, however, is continuing to investigate the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email case. A second report is expected in May.

McCabe was fired March 16 by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, hours before he was to retire with a pension. McCabe also has been accused of creating a conflict of interest when the FBI investigated the Clinton email scandal while his wife received some $600,000 in political campaign donations from Clinton’s friends.

The DOJ declined to comment on whether McCabe had given a “stand-down” order in either or both investigations into Clinton.

Eleven lawmakers, led by Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., also have asked for an investigation of McCabe’s testimony regarding the Wall Street Journal leak.

The IG report concluded McCabe’s disclosure about the Clinton Foundation review “violated the FBI’s and the Department’s media policy and constituted misconduct.”

In late October 2016, Horowitz found, McCabe authorized the disclosure to a reporter of an Aug. 23, 2016, telephone call between him and the then-principal associate deputy attorney general “to rebut a narrative that had been developing” following a Wall Street Journal story “that questioned McCabe’s impartiality in overseeing FBI investigations” into Clinton’s email server.

McCabe had ordered the termination of the Clinton Foundation investigation due to Department of Justice pressure.

The IG found McCabe misled others in his responses at least four times.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for McCabe, Michael Bromwich, claimed last week that former FBI Director James Comey is not telling the truth about the Wall Street Journal leaks in his interviews over the past week regarding his new book.

Comey claimed he had asked the IG to look into the leaks, but Bromwich, said in a statement, “Neither Mr. Comey nor the OIG is infallible, and in this case neither of them has it right.”