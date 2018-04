(Daily Wire) On March 15, John Franklin Stephens and Charlotte Fien, both of whom have Down syndrome, spoke before the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Both Stephens and Fien gave powerful testimonies in response to the practices in nations like Iceland, Finland, France, and the U.K., who abort staggeringly high percentages of infants prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Each of their testimonies feature moments that cut to the core, and those moments will be highlighted in bold below.

After cracking a few jokes, Stephens got into the meat of his speech: