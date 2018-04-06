Sportsman's Warehouse gets love from gun fans

(Barron’s) Check out Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH). The seller of guns, ammo, and outdoors equipment says it’s seeing a healthy bump in business since rival Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) decided to stop selling heavy-duty guns.

“That’s having an impact on our business,” said CEO Jon Barker on an earnings call Wednesday. The company raised first-quarter sales and earnings guidance as a result. “We’re off to a strong start to the year.… It’s bringing more people into the stores. We’re seeing good traffic.”

“We continue to support the legal sale of firearms under the Second Amendment,” he added. Guns, ammunition, and other hunting and shooting items account for nearly half of the company’s overall sales.