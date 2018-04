(CBS) The family of murder victim Miguel Beedle wants to know why the man accused of stabbing him to death in a River North alley wasn’t already behind bars. Prior to last month’s murder, that suspect had been arrested nearly 100 times.

“That was the worst day of my life,” says Barbara Misiur after learning her fiancé and father of her three young children Miguel Beedle had been murdered. “He was a great man. He shouldn’t have died that way on the streets.”