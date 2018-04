(BUSINESS INSIDER) — Starbucks customers are posting photos of themselves drinking coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts, Panera, and local coffee shops as backlash against the coffee giant builds.

A video of two black men being arrested while waiting for a friend at a Philadelphia Starbucks last Thursday went viral, sparking backlash. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologized over the weekend — but boycott threats against the chain are still gaining steam.

People are organizing under the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag to show their new drinks of choice, many from black-owned coffee shops: