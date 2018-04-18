Starbucks: The embodiment of white privilege

Unsurprisingly, Starbucks has confirmed what I’ve always suspected. It’s a company run by mostly affluent whites and mostly Democrats, who apologize guiltily for their privileged white affluence so that the other affluent privileged white Democrats with whom they socialize will commend them for apologizing for their privileged white affluence. It’s the white affluent Democratic version of a pity party.

If that sounds absurd and illogical, it should. Maybe some of you need a drink after that Democratic mind-bending riddle wrapped in in a mystery, inside an enigma.

In the wake of last week’s arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks, the DMIC, or Democrat Media Industrial Complex, once again was gifted the “white man preying upon innocent black men” narrative, which will never lose its addictive, bloody, raw red meat appeal to Democrats who believe that whites and police conspire on a daily basis to keep blacks manacled in slavery and oppression.

In my upcoming first book, “10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat,” I write about the impossibility for Democrats to view any situation uncolored by race, gender, religion, ethnicity, or any trait that always falls into lifestyle choice (religion) or unchosen accident (race, gender, etc.).

What’s race got to do with it?

The very first question I asked myself was: Self, will there be any evidence, even a scintilla, that the Starbucks manager’s decision to call the police on the black men was racially motivated? At the time of the writing of this article, the identity of the manager is unknown, and no such evidence has been presented. Did the manager, who called 911 on the men because they took a seat in the cafe and didn’t order food or drinks, overreact? Sure, and the overreaction is more funny than nefarious. The black men said they were waiting for a friend, and perhaps they were. That didn’t make the manager racist; it made her zealously zealous, and even though published reports have stated that she left the company on her own volition, I have no doubt Starbucks forced her out. Who gives a damn about your employees, right?

There’s also something else underlying the story. For Democrats, everything and anything is a “right.” It’s ironic that a group that believes everything is a right is oh so quick to infringe upon rights with which they disagree; it’s the adage from Orwell’s “Animal Farm”: All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. Democrats have transferred their unconstitutional “everything is a right” tyranny to businesses of all sizes (my favorite example of this is the Colorado baker, Jack Philips, who, in 2016, refused to make a cake for a gay wedding; the Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling in the next few months).

Yes, public accommodation laws give black men and white men and men who think they’re women the right to enter the coffee shop. But there is (or, at least, should be) a give and take; a business, conversely, does have the right to make its own reasonable demands (no shoes: no service; restrooms for customers only; no soliciting, etc.). If I’m asked to leave a place of business because I’ve not paid for anything, that’s called (gasp!) “the real world,” “real life,” “adult life,” or any other descriptor anathema to Democrats. What it’s NOT is an infringement upon one’s 14th Amendment right to equal protection.

The issue is never the issue

So a handful of scenarios are at work here:

Since Starbucks is run by mostly affluent whites, led by former CEO and current chairman and affluent white Democratic big-bucks-campaign-contributor Howard Schultz, then the Seattle-based corporation is fueling the fire of of America’s white Democratic problem; Police in Philadelphia arrested the black men because of their skin color; if true, why are police in a city run only by Democratic mayors and 90 percent Democratic city councils for the last 20,000 consecutive days doing that?; The manager made a hasty and overactive decision, which all of us are guilty of from time to time (unless one’s a Democrat – in whose case, all the time); does that mean the manager spends her spare time burning crosses in the front yards of black families’ homes and Sieg Heil-ing her fellow bazooka-carrying, Christian occultist “Mein Kampf”-reading Aryan nation book club members? Doubtful; The manager WAS a raging racist-holic Starbucks manager, which, according to Democratic logic, means ALL Starbucks managers are raging racist-holics.

I suspect No. 3 is the most likely scenario. Furthermore, is there any information as to whether the manager followed her employer’s guidelines for such a situation? Does Starbucks even have guidelines for such a situation? And if so, did affluent privileged white people write them?!

Democrats cannibalize their own

Starbucks has long fancied itself as an activist company; in 2016, it opened a cafe in Ferguson, Missouri, the scene of where Officer Darren Ferguson justifiably shot and killed Michael Brown (this incident is where the “hands up, don’t shoot” lie was begotten). The Ferguson store fulfilled a promise Starbucks had made to invest in 15 communities they identified as “under-served.”

After last year’s Charlottesville, Virginia, encounter between Neo-Nazis and masked, mostly white Democratic fascists who call themselves “antifa,” Schultz lamented violence against non-whites, but must have had a free trade espresso-induced brain fart when he forgot that violence is also committed against, um, whites.

Democrats, not Republicans, are the party of white gazillionaires; this is one of the great DMIC cover-ups. Democrats turning on Starbucks, which has had accusations of racism levied against it in the past, is a classic example of cannibalization, which isn’t surprising; self-victimization is the new celebrity status and is a pillar of what the Democratic Party is selling – namely, European Union style collectivist socialism. When a voting base has so many competing victim factions, a kind of “Lord of the Flies” inevitably occurs.

And speaking of flies, I would give ANYTHING to be a fly on the wall for one of the “racial bias trainings” Starbucks will conduct in each of its 8,000 stores May 29. On that day, 175,000 workers will overdose on the cult of diversity, the virtues of inclusion (very important to microwaving egg sandwiches for customers) and how whites (even the nice ones!) perpetuate and cultivate systemic racism (no black coffee jokes, please).

Starbucks dropped all charges against the black men. Not that I know, but I’m sure getting arrested is a bitch. Was their arrest “unfair”? Fairness oftentimes lies in the eye of the beholder, and life isn’t always fair. Unfairness isn’t necessarily the same as injustice.

The men will perhaps be marketed by Democrats and the DMIC as modern-day Rosa Parkses (it’s OK if the genders don’t match; Democrats believe in “gender fluidity”). Their imminent big payday, I’m sure, will total seven figures – which will be just enough for two overpriced Venti flat white mocha Frappucino macchiatos.