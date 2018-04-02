Steven Bochco, 'Hill Street Blues' creator, dies

(Hollywood Reporter) Steven Bochco, the strong-willed writer and producer who brought gritty realism and sprawling ensemble casts to the small screen with such iconic series as Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue, died Sunday morning, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 74.

Suffering with leukemia, Bochco received a stem cell transplant from an anonymous 23-year-old in late 2014.

“Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor,” spokesman Phillip Arnold said. “He died peacefully in his sleep [at home] with his family close by.”