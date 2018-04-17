Stormy's sketch of 'Trump harasser' looks like ... Tom Brady?

Porn star Stormy Daniels has released a sketch of the man she claims threatened her to stay quiet about her alleged relationship with President Trump – and the man bears a striking resemblance to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Of course, there’s no real indication Brady is the man in the sketch, but social-media users are convinced the sketch looks just like the NFL superstar.

“It’s all coming together,” tweeted Ben Shapiro, editor in chief of the Daily Wire and host of “The Ben Shapiro Show.” Shapiro tweeted images of the sketch and Brady with President Trump:

It’s all coming together pic.twitter.com/bE4GaMaAJB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 17, 2018

Daniels unveiled the sketch Tuesday during her appearance on ABC’s “The View.” She claims a man came up to her in a parking lot seven years ago in Las Vegas. Daniels says the man told her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump and that he threatened her.

“His face is buried in my memory,” she said.

The man was “well dressed” and wearing a suit, Daniels claims. She said he was “lean but fit” and stood about six feet tall.

“I thought he was someone’s husband,” she said, adding that the man was “kind of cute.”

Daniels added, “Nothing about him alarmed me.”

She said the man remarked that she had “a beautiful little girl” and said “it would be a shame if something happened to her mother.”

“‘Leave Mr. Trump alone’ I was scared,” Daniels said Tuesday. “I couldn’t feel my feet or my face. … I felt dizzy.”

Upon seeing the sketch, even ESPN’s Jemele Hill tweeted: “Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady?”

Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady? https://t.co/cIgpAbGcql — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2018

Some Twitter users insisted the guy in the sketch actually resembles actor Willem Dafoe.

mother of god pic.twitter.com/AtNoFqMNWP — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer tweeted that anyone who provides “information leading to the positive identification of the man” who allegedly threatened the porn star in Las Vegas will be eligible for a $100,000 reward.