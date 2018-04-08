BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Student gov't impeaches student for conservative views

'I feel sick to my stomach'

(BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS) — The University of Illinois Student Government voted Wednesday to impeach a conservative student based primarily on his political activity.

Andrew Minik, president of Turning Point USA at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, was impeached from his position as Chair of the Committee of Diversity and Inclusion (CoDI) after enduring a hearing that included accusations of using his own minority status to marginalize other minorities.

The articles of impeachment specifically cited Minik’s role in organizing a memorial wall for victims of illegal immigration among his offenses, alongside accusations that he has been delinquent in some of the paperwork required of the CoDI Chair.

