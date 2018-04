(CAMPUS REFORM) — A Texas student alleges that he was demoted from his position as student government president for voicing support for the Second Amendment during a private conservation.

Quade Lancaster, a student studying business at Lone Star College, Tomball—a community college in Texas—told Campus Reform that he served as the president of his school’s Student Government Association until he was involved in a heated discussion in the wake of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.