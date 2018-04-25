Student sets dorm room on fire, jumps from 5th floor

(OREGON LIVE) — An Oregon State University student was taken to a hospital after apparently setting a fire in his fifth-floor dorm room and jumping out the window Tuesday, authorities said.

The unidentified male student was taken into custody after jumping from the top floor at Hawley Hall around 10:30 p.m., said Steve Clark, a university spokesman. It occurred after campus police and Oregon State troopers, including some who specializes in crisis intervention, tried for hours to coax the student out of his locked room during an apparent mental health crisis.

Clark said he didn’t know the student’s condition and that he was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers in the room.