Students planning walkout to protest 'pornographic' sex ed

Principals at schools across the country already have exhibited various levels of support for students who have walked out of class to protest guns.

The protests culminated recently in an anti-Second Amendment rally in Washington attended by tens of thousands.

Soon, school officials will be notified of another walk-out demonstration.

This one is to object to the “pornographic” curriculum used by many schools in “anti-bullying” programs that many parents don’t even know about.

It’s being organized online at Sex Ed Sit Out, and it’s already gone international.

Through the campaign, parents can send a letter informing their local principal that their child will not attend school on April 23.

“This date has been set aside by parents and concerned citizens in America, Canada, and Australia to stand against the sexualization of our children. Pornographic sex ed is being implemented across our globe in an attempt to indoctrinate our children with ‘sexual rights,'” the letter explains.

“This is unacceptable and I/we am/are joining others both nationally and globally in taking a stand to say ‘enough!’ Our children are our most precious gift and deserve to be protected against the evils of big corporations and radical activists who desire to instill a disturbing sexual ideology in the name of ‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education.'”

The letter says parents “are oftentimes not being informed by the school of the controversial, graphic, gender-bending sex education programs in our schools.”

“Administrators are hiding behind frequent name changes of sex education programs (Welcoming Schools, Safe Schools, Reducing the Risk, Making Proud Choices) and deceptive denials in order to get the funding that comes attached to these dangerous programs. We don’t believe our children’s innocence should be expendable for school funding. We believe there should be transparency with parents at all times concerning what is being taught.”

The campaign’s website explains the movement began with a few mothers on social media who were outraged over “the graphic nature of current sex education resources.”

“Parents are demanding to know why their children are being taught how to have anal and oral sex, masturbate one another, and question one’s gender,” the site explains.

Caryl Ayala, a former public school teacher and organizer of the event in Austin, Texas, said: “We are uniting with parents across the globe to demand that our rights as parents be respected regarding the teaching of sexuality and sexual orientation. Hands off our kids!”

Rhonda Miller, another organizer, is the education chairman of the Indiana Liberty Coalition.

“Follow the money. Comprehensive sex ed is being rolled out across America, often sponsored by special interest LGBT groups like Human Rights Campaign, and disguised as anti-bullying programs,” she said. “If it’s not okay for special interest groups like the NRA to be buying classroom time to push their agenda, then how is it okay for HRC monies to be buying schools off to teach gender-bending ideology and anal sex tutorials?”

Conflicts already have come up in several locations, including Rocklin, California, where a teacher read the transgender-promoting books “I am Jazz” and “The Red Crayon” to kindergarten pupils.

She also reportedly “reintroduced” a 5-year-old boy as a girl.

In a legal fight over transgenderism in Fairfax County, Virginia, the school board is clamping down on the ability of parents to voice their objections to a controversial sex-ed curriculum

The grassroots movement of parents frustrated by their local districts has some pointed questions.

“Why are our tax dollars going to pay for curriculums and resources that teach dangerous and promiscuous behaviors which most parents find morally abhorrent and the CDC has stated are a health risk?” asked Elizabeth Johnston, a concerned mother.

“Furthermore, why aren’t administrators being transparent with parents about the content of sexuality resources? It’s as if they have something to hide. That should frighten parents everywhere.”