Study: Supremes lose at retirement roulette

A new study reveals that few Supreme Court justices end up with ideological compatriots as replacements, because of the way they time their retirements. In fact, sometimes they’re just unhappy with the results.

The study is called, “Do Justices Time Their Retirements Politically? An Empirical Analysis of the Timing and Outcomes of Supreme Court Retirements in the Modern Era.”

By Christine Kexel Chabot, of Loyola, its abstract explains, “As the rampant speculation over Justice [Anthony] Kennedy’s retirement plans makes clear, it is difficult to predict when justices will retire. Justices often defy the conventional wisdom that a justice is more likely to retire when the president and Senate share the justice’s ideology. For example, Justice Ginsburg chose to remain on the court rather than retire during President Obama’s terms. Her choice is not unusual. Since 1954, a majority of similarly situated justices refused to retire. In light of this behavior, it is no surprise that existing studies struggle to explain justices’ retirement decisions and disagree whether political factors predict retirement.”

The issue is significant because of the delicate balance now on the court. Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts and Clarence Roberts, generally, are on the conservative side of decisions.

Alito is 68, Gorsuch 50, Roberts 63 and Thomas 69.

On the left side are Ruth Ginsburg, 85, Stephen Breyer, 79, Sonia Sotomayor, 63, and Elena Kagan, 57.

The swing vote, Anthony Kennedy, is 81.

And he has been the subject of much speculation about a possible retirement. Likewise, by age alone, replacements for Ginsburg and Breyer could be expected in the not-too-distant future.

Which would give President Trump, who when he was elected assembled a long list of conservative candidates, a list from which he promised to draw nominees, an opportunity to change the atmosphere on the bench for a generation to come.

Replacing Kennedy alone could turn many significant decisions on social issues to the conservative side.

Replacing any two of the Kennedy-Ginsburg-Breyer trio could entrench those decisions so solidly they would ripple through American jurisprudence far beyond their years on the bench.

The Loyola study looks at “key reasons why past studies have found justices’ retirement decisions inexplicable. No studies measure whether justices actually succeed in obtaining like-minded successors. Nor do past studies consider accurate measures of ideology while controlling for retirements forced by health. This empirical study of modern-era retirements addresses each of these shortcomings. It constructs more accurate measures of ideology by using voting records to pinpoint ideological similarities or differences between justices, presidents, and senators who may appoint a successor.”

Significant are the differences between voluntary retirements and involuntary retirements forced by health.”

It finds, “Justices have had limited opportunities to retire to ideologically compatible presidents and Senates, and even then, limited success in obtaining like-minded replacements. Not all justices had opportunities to time their retirements politically. Health problems forced many justices to leave at politically inopportune times, and some justices near the center of the court were ideologically distant from leaders of both parties by the time they retired.

“Further, even justices who retired to ideologically compatible presidents rarely obtained a successor who closely replicated the retiring justice’s voting behavior. Limited success in obtaining like-minded replacements explains why justices flout calls to retire to presidents who share their ideology.”

Fox News reports speculation that Kennedy might retire as early as this summer.

Conservatives were handed a double victory when Trump nominated, and the Senate approved, Gorsuch a year ago.

He replaced a conservative stalwart in Antonin Scalia, but because of the Democrats’ frustration with being out of power in the Senate and White House, they drew a line in the sand and dared the conservative voters in the Senate to step across.

They did. It happened when the Senate majority simply decided to approve Gorsuch on a majority vote of 51, rather than a supermajority of 60 votes.

The precedent had been set by Democrats earlier, for lower court nominees, the GOP just adopted what was already established.

But that means the next nominee can be approved the same way, so even though the GOP holds only a 51-49 margin now, the party alone would be enough to support a new justice.

At SCOTUSblog, Amanda Frost commented, “A justice’s greatest impact on the Supreme Court may come not from her decisions in individual cases, but from the timing of her retirement. The conventional wisdom holds that the justices choose to retire when an ideologically proximate president holds office, cementing their legacy and perpetuating their influence over the court long after they leave the bench. Indeed, the justices’ control over the timing of their retirements is a much-criticized feature of life tenure.”

Chabot, however, found otherwise.

“Chabot found that half of the 22 retirements over the last 64 years were not politically timed. Many justices are compelled to retire due to serious health problems. For example, Justice William Douglas suffered a stroke, forcing him to step down while Gerald Ford was president – a result he had hoped to avoid,” Frost wrote.