Stunning image shows Israel's flag on Temple Mount

A stunning new image has been uncovered by a reporter in Israel showing Israel’s flag on the Temple Mount.

It’s rare, because the Temple Mount is supervised by the Islamic Waqf guards, under orders from the Islamic government in Jordan, which strictly forbids any Jewish faith presence there.

Not even praying is allowed.

In fact, while Muslims are allowed free run on the site, Jews and Christians are allowed to enter only as tourists.

It’s the hill where it is believed the first and second Jewish Temples were located.

Centuries later, Muslims took control and built their Al Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock there.

The Temple Mount is closed on Fridays and Saturdays and all Muslim holidays.

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz of Breaking Israel News reported the image of the Israeli flag is from a social media post made by Chinese tourists.

“The last time the Israeli flag flew on the Temple Mount was for a very brief time after the IDF conquered the site in the 1967 Six Day War, but on Wednesday, a group of Chinese Christian tourists posed with a flag on the steps leading up to the Dome of the Rock,” he reported.

On the Stand With Us page, Yosef Rabin said an Israeli flag has not flown on the Temple Mount since the 1967 War.

“Today Chinese tourists brought an Israeli flag up to the Temple Mount. I am not sure how they got the flag past security and how the Waqf [Jordanian Islamic security that controls the Temple Mount] or police did not notice, but this sets a massive precedent – I hope.”

Reported Berkowitz: “Despite the best efforts of Rabin, the group of Chinese tourists could not be contacted and nothing more could be discovered about them. It can be assumed that they were not Jewish since Jews who ascend to the Temple Mount are rigorously searched beforehand and accompanied by both Israeli police and Waqf guards to ensure that such displays of Israeli nationalism are prevented from appearing on the site.”